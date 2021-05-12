Meyer Handelman Co. Purchases 6,340 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth $219,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Corteva from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $42.42.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In other news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

