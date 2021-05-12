Meyer Handelman Co. Raises Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Sealed Air worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth about $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,044 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1,289.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 649,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,834,000 after acquiring an additional 553,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.69.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.34.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

