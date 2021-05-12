Meyer Handelman Co. Reduces Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,196,000 after buying an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 525.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,465,000 after buying an additional 1,029,605 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3,039.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 833,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,943,000 after purchasing an additional 806,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM opened at $97.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $98.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.07.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

