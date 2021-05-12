Meyer Handelman Co. Sells 8,414 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Meyer Handelman Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned 0.06% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $3,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 56,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 27,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $1,777,593.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.52. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $76.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

