Meyer Handelman Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB opened at $301.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.46. The company has a market cap of $855.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total value of $12,061,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,764,422 shares of company stock valued at $518,500,961 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

