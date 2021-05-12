Michael Goldberg Sells 15,442 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Michael Goldberg sold 15,442 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $1,064,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,768.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CDNA traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.02. 673,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 0.84. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.58.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. On average, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in CareDx by 16,600.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

