Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,960,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 137,184 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.17% of Micron Technology worth $172,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $80.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

