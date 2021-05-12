Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,038 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 26,967 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.0% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $48,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Microsoft by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.80.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $246.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $175.68 and a one year high of $263.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.16 and its 200-day moving average is $230.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

