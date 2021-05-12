Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,161 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 17,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 28,679 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 18,649 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $246.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.37. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $175.68 and a one year high of $263.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

