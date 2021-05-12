Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Given New GBX 620 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.57% from the company’s previous close.

MIDW stock traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 486 ($6.35). 37,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85. Midwich Group has a 52-week low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The stock has a market cap of £430.62 million and a P/E ratio of -117.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 453.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 448.95.

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

