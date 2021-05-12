Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Given New GBX 620 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 620 ($8.10) in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.57% from the company’s previous close.
MIDW stock traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 486 ($6.35). 37,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,069. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.85. Midwich Group has a 52-week low of GBX 305 ($3.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 631 ($8.24). The stock has a market cap of £430.62 million and a P/E ratio of -117.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 453.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 448.95.
About Midwich Group
Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.