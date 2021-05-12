MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Hits Market Cap of $101.73 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for $9.48 or 0.00018836 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $101.73 million and approximately $74,751.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.50 or 0.00738245 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005636 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005765 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,172.12 or 0.02329230 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000029 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000770 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,732,038 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

