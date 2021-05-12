MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.68

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.68 and traded as high as $2.95. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 30,474 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $57.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from MIND C.T.I.’s previous annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 8.87%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,334 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.53% of MIND C.T.I. worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

