Mining Core Coin (MCC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $35,678.00

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Mining Core Coin has a total market capitalization of $35,426.51 and $35,678.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mining Core Coin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One Mining Core Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mining Core Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $303.37 or 0.00558573 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00071824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00250609 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003952 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $666.99 or 0.01228091 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00034223 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Coin Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 coins. Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3 . The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Cube is a decentralized ecosystem of entertainment based on BlockChain, committed to creating an MC world where everyone is the protagonist. Magic Cube Coin (MCC) is the only transaction object of the game GTO Token. Secondly, the platform cryptocurrency of the MC exchange has the natural platform currency attributes such as dividends, fee reduction, and voting rights. Besides, the MCC circulation will be fixed at 20 billion pieces. And never increase. “

Mining Core Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mining Core Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mining Core Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mining Core Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mining Core Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.