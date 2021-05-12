MINISO Group (MNSO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $352.14 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect MINISO Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

NYSE:MNSO opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $35.21.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.