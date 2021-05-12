MintMe.com Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $380,805.29 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $380,805.29 and approximately $61.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,149.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.80 or 0.07852989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.80 or 0.02547012 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.16 or 0.00627882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00180246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.61 or 0.00800807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.11 or 0.00659062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.86 or 0.00603839 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

