MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Down 10.5% Over Last Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 12th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $380,805.29 and $61.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,149.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.80 or 0.07852989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.80 or 0.02547012 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.16 or 0.00627882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.20 or 0.00180246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.61 or 0.00800807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.11 or 0.00659062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.86 or 0.00603839 BTC.

About MintMe.com Coin

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

