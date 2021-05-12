Mirador Capital Partners LP Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.6% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,687,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,223.91 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,330.00 and a 12-month high of $3,554.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,282.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3,203.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.
In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,135.79.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.