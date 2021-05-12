Mirror Protocol (MIR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $51.08 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.05 or 0.00015884 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $511.02 million and $51.08 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.97 or 0.00615826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00074426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.28 or 0.00237436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004010 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.53 or 0.01232824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $545.81 or 0.01077416 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,507,793 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.