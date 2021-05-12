Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for $322.91 or 0.00631300 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $37.12 million and $107,051.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00071653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.94 or 0.00527740 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00257228 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $630.28 or 0.01232214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.50 or 0.00956984 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 114,959 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

