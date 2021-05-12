Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Hits Market Capitalization of $41.64 Million

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market capitalization of $41.64 million and $297,071.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.69 or 0.00035056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00073425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.24 or 0.00547454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.28 or 0.00212608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003943 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $585.12 or 0.01159606 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00035298 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 2,354,049 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

