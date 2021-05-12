Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Hits Market Capitalization of $38.17 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $38.17 million and approximately $155,235.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $25.62 or 0.00051351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.01 or 0.00601412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00073390 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.75 or 0.00238055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004049 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $621.44 or 0.01245752 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $505.20 or 0.01012730 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,489,969 coins. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

