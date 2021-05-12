Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Gap Down to $19.77

Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.77, but opened at $18.58. Mission Produce shares last traded at $18.58, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard acquired 11,200 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $197,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $6,653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,410.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mission Produce by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mission Produce by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

