Mixin Trading 8.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 12th. Mixin has a total market cap of $452.34 million and $498,158.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mixin has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Mixin coin can now be bought for $802.71 or 0.01479492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 563,515 coins. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

