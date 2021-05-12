Mizuho Raises Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $310.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $267.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.13.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $276.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $259.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $155.19 and a one year high of $280.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,472.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,774. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LH. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

