Mizuho Raises Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $55.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective raised by analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.40% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

Shares of WBA opened at $54.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 225,020.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 177,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 63.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

