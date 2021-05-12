MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.83

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and traded as low as $16.57. MMA Capital shares last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 22,393 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 171.54%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MMA Capital by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MMA Capital by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in MMA Capital by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in MMA Capital by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MMA Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

About MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC)

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

