MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.83

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and traded as low as $16.57. MMA Capital shares last traded at $17.04, with a volume of 22,393 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99.
MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 171.54%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter.
About MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC)
MMA Capital Holdings, Inc focuses on infrastructure-related investments. It focuses on debt associated with renewable energy, bond, and real estate investments. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019. MMA Capital Holdings, Inc was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.
See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for MMA Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MMA Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.