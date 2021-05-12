Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of Momo worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Momo in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Momo stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.54. Momo Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $23.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOMO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

