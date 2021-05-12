Monero Classic Trading 33.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001732 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $16.91 million and $80,375.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.31 or 0.00804011 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 603.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

