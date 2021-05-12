Money Plant Token One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (MPT)

Money Plant Token (CURRENCY:MPT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Money Plant Token has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Money Plant Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Money Plant Token has a market capitalization of $721.85 and approximately $4.00 worth of Money Plant Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,124.42 or 0.07561599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.97 or 0.00186953 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token Profile

Money Plant Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2018. Money Plant Token’s total supply is 999,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,768 coins. The official website for Money Plant Token is moneyplanttoken.io . The official message board for Money Plant Token is medium.com/@mpteth/launch-16c545191902?sk=2af7da8371b6f7a7ed6de8ac0471dedc . Money Plant Token’s official Twitter account is @MEDIA_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEDIA Protocol aims to break the connection between content publishers and consumers by creating a direct economy for the exchange of content, data, and incentives, including financial incentives. The platform enables publishers, brands and content creators to deliver the most relevant content in pursuit of a more transparent, efficient and enjoyable online experience. “

Money Plant Token Coin Trading

