Moneynet Price Tops $0.0004 (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 109.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. Moneynet has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $3.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moneynet has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One Moneynet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moneynet alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.91 or 0.00645856 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002546 BTC.

About Moneynet

Moneynet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,967,628,448 coins and its circulating supply is 3,662,307,217 coins. Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet . Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @gotmoneynet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Moneynet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneynet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moneynet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moneynet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.