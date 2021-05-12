Monolith (TKN) One Day Volume Tops $1.48 Million

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 42.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Monolith coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monolith has a total market cap of $10.44 million and $1.48 million worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded 53.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 37,012,088 coins. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

