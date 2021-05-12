Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 8,479 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.40, for a total value of $2,767,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,396,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $3,997,988.80.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98.

MPWR stock traded down $14.31 on Wednesday, hitting $306.10. 440,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,264. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $406.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,766,000 after buying an additional 47,379 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 283.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.90.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

