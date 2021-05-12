Moonshot (MOONSHOT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Moonshot has a market capitalization of $16,825.73 and $6.16 million worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonshot has traded 76.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moonshot coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00071918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $292.61 or 0.00526095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.34 or 0.00248731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $661.16 or 0.01188721 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00033723 BTC.

Moonshot Coin Profile

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot

Buying and Selling Moonshot

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using US dollars.

