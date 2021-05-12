MoonSwap (MOON) Price Hits $1.22 on Top Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $24.51 million and $5,681.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002390 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $321.16 or 0.00627882 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007457 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002458 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 20,071,698 coins and its circulating supply is 20,051,197 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

