More Coin (MORE) 1-Day Volume Hits $45,871.00

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 29.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. More Coin has a market capitalization of $322,913.25 and approximately $45,871.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, More Coin has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00087413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00019247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.21 or 0.01078530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00068653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00114727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00061026 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

