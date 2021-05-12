Morgan Stanley Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $135.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 20.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $169.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 94.36, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. Etsy has a 12-month low of $69.35 and a 12-month high of $251.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,977,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

