Morgan Stanley Increases NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target to $28.00

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

