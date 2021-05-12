Morgan Stanley Increases NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Price Target to $28.00

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
