Morgan Stanley Increases T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $146.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $146.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $91.50 and a 52-week high of $140.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.44 and a 200-day moving average of $127.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares in the company, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GLG Partners LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.3% in the second quarter. GLG Partners LP now owns 10,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

