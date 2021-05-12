Morgan Stanley Raises Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $109.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on RSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.
RSG opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $113.28.
In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.
