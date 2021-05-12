Morgan Stanley Raises Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $109.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RSG. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

RSG opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $113.28.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $135,460.08. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

