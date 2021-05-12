Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ORKLY. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Danske raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Orkla ASA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. 20,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,947. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.28. Orkla ASA has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.25%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

