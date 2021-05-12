Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mediobanca reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

MDIBY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. 3,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,816. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

