MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOR opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.38. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 96.91 and a beta of 1.03. MorphoSys has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $35.73.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter. MorphoSys had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the first quarter worth $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 62.4% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 1,179.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

