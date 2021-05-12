Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Director Harold Kunik Sells 4,300 Shares

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M) Director Harold Kunik sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.31, for a total value of C$14,233.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$733,545.65.

Harold Kunik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Harold Kunik sold 4,600 shares of Mosaic Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total value of C$13,616.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Harold Kunik sold 11,900 shares of Mosaic Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.95, for a total value of C$35,105.00.

M stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009. The stock has a market cap of C$33.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.93. Mosaic Capital Co. has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$3.76.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$93.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Mosaic Capital Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Mosaic Capital

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

