MovieBloc (MBL) Price Hits $0.0137

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $86.09 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00084402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.45 or 0.01071865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00072543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002156 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.87 or 0.00112893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.58 or 0.10270045 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,290,569,124 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

