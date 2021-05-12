Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Issues Earnings Results

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.35. The company had a trading volume of 30,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,792. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.99. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,839,025.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $752,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,961 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

