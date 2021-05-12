Myriad (XMY) Price Tops $0.0060

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a total market cap of $10.75 million and approximately $119,925.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000275 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Myriad Profile

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,780,320,500 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

