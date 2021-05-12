Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $57,745.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

