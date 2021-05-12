Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 799 ($10.44) and last traded at GBX 801 ($10.47). 199,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 283,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 802 ($10.48).

Separately, Liberum Capital downgraded Naked Wines to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £586.02 million and a P/E ratio of 90.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 797.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 682.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

