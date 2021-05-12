Name Changing Token (NCT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $122,319.00

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, Name Changing Token has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Name Changing Token has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00086929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $605.37 or 0.01214568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00067650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00115537 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00061471 BTC.

Name Changing Token Profile

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

