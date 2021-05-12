Nancy Lipson Sells 2,775 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $191,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $67.86. 5,585,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,905,110. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.25. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Fundamental Research cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Newmont by 13.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,542,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.